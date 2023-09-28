Explore Endless Possibilities: ChatGPT Breaks Free from 2021 Knowledge Boundaries

There is good news for all chatgpt users. According to a reliable source, the AI program would no longer be restricted to Sep 2021 cut-off date. OpenAI said that ChatGPT users will now be able to access the web, which implies that the chatbot can access the internet beyond its earlier September 2021 cutoff. Furthermore, the company said its new browsing feature would enable websites to control how ChatGPT will be able to interact with them.

In a post on social media platform X, OpenAI said,

Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we’ll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4.

The startup also disclosed a major update a few days ago that would allow ChatGPT to have voice chats with users and interact with them through images. Moreover, OpenAI had previously tested a feature that enabled users to gain the latest information via the Bing search engine within its premium ChatGPT Plus offering. However, later, the company disabled it because of fears that it could enable users to bypass paywalls.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer app ever. But then, Meta’s Threads app overtook it in popularity.

Its growth has also ramped up investor interest in OpenAI, with different big media platforms reporting that the startup is having a discussion with shareholders regarding a possible sale of existing shares at a much higher valuation as compared to a few months ago.

Also read:

OpenAI’s Latest Innovation: DALL-E 3, The Latest Image Generator