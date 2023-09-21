OpenAI has provided the first official public glimpse of DALL-E 3. It is the most recent image-generating model it has developed. DALL-E 3 was introduced on Wednesday at a modest event for reporters. It is being marketed as a tool that fully comprehends difficult language instructions and generates visuals that are on par with them in terms of their level of complexity.

“Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL-E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide”, OpenAI DALL-E 3 website mentions.

Rumors circulated on Discord that photos from a work-in-progress version of DALL-E 3 had been released. They hinted at huge potential along the lines portrayed in the press preview. The source claimed to have supplied the lengthy prompt “painting of a pink jester high-fiving a panda while in a cycling competition”. The ground is muddy and the bikes are made of cheese. They’re driving through a gloomy wooded area. The panda is fuming. The remarkable accuracy with which the final image matched the original brief was a pleasant surprise.

Open AI claims it will immediately integrate DALL-E 3 into ChatGPT. It implies that the chatbot will switch between models based on the question posed to it. With the addition of third-party plugins that can draw text from various sources, including the web. ChatGPT is rapidly growing from its original purpose as a user-friendly spigot for text outputs from the GPT-3.5 model. This expansion of ChatGPT’s functionality significantly blurs the boundaries of the word chatbot.

DALL-E 3 will gradually become available to all ChatGPT+ subscribers within the upcoming weeks. According to the OpenAI website, users subscribed to ChatGPT + and ChatGPT Enterprise would gain access to the service in early October. Additionally, OpenAI has explicitly stated that it will not assert any copyright claims on the outputs generated by the model. Nevertheless, if the intention is to create content using DALL-E 3 and thereafter claim copyright ownership, this raises additional complex considerations.