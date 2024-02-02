FBR Introduces Single Sales Tax Return System For Telecom Sector

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and reducing compliance costs in the telecom sector by introducing a single sales tax return system. Effective from the tax period of January 2024, telecom companies are required to utilize the newly launched Single Sales Tax Portal to file their returns, with the filing deadline set for February 2024.

Aligned with the government’s broader aim of facilitating taxpayers and fostering an environment of ease of doing business, this initiative by the FBR marks a crucial transition in the tax filing procedures for the telecom sector. It aims to replace the previous methods with a streamlined process, eliminating complexities and promoting a centralized approach for tax-related activities.

Telecom companies are directed to exclusively use the Single Sales Tax Portal for filing their sales tax returns, emphasizing that the prior approach will no longer be applicable. The FBR has proactively enabled the uploading of sales tax invoices for January 2024 through the designated portal, simplifying the overall process for telecom entities.

Accessible at www.iris.fbr.gov.pk, the Single Sales Tax Portal provides a unified platform for registered individuals in the telecom sector to file their sales tax returns. This eliminates the need for separate submissions to both the FBR and Provincial Sales Tax Authorities, thereby saving time and effort for the taxpayers. The initiative is a testament to the FBR’s commitment to minimizing errors in tax procedures and providing a user-friendly experience.

The new system addresses concerns related to data entry and calculation errors. It also ensures accurate apportioning of input tax adjustments and tax payments across different sales tax authorities. By introducing a unified system, the FBR aims to harmonize tax procedures between Federal and Provincial Government Revenue Authorities, fostering national unity in tax compliance.

Initially launched for prominent companies in the telecommunications sector, including M/S CMPak Limited, M/S Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited, M/S Pak Telecom Mobile Limited, and M/S Telenor Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, and M/S Pakistan Telecommunication Company, the single sales tax return becomes applicable for the tax period of January 2024, with the filing deadline scheduled for February 2024.

To facilitate a seamless transition, the FBR has urged entities in the telecom sector to familiarize themselves with the new Single Sales Tax Portal. FBR has enabled the uploading of sales tax invoices for January 2024. It also ensures that telecom companies can navigate the system effectively and adhere to the new filing process. This strategic move by the FBR reflects a commitment to modernizing tax procedures. It also creates a more efficient and user-friendly tax environment for businesses in the telecom sector.

