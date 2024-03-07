Finally! WhatsApp Sticker Creator Is Rolling Out To Android Users

WhatsApp has been introducing new changes and features for its users regularly. The messaging giant wants to improve users’ experience and aims to bolster the customization and engagement of group chats as well. Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp rolled out a sticker maker tool for iOS users back in January 2024. The all-new sticker creator is now making its way to Android users as well. It will allow them to convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp sleuths learned about the latest inclusion at WABetaInfo. It was found in version 2.24.6.5 of WhatsApp beta for Android. Reports claim that the feature is rolling out to a handful of beta testers at the moment. Some users are finding a new Create tab within the stickers menu on WhatsApp. It lets them immediately access any image on their phone and turn it into a sticker. In addition, people can also create a new sticker using an existing image inside a WhatsApp chat.

WhatsApp For Android Is Getting Sticker Creator

Tapping a sticker in the chat will open a menu with two options:

Add to favorites

Edit sticker

The former option gives you easy access to the sticker for future use while tapping the Edit sticker button unlocks the image editor with recommendations displayed in a horizontal row at the bottom of the screen. Android users are quite late to the party as the feature is already available for iOS users. The all-new sticker editor is now widely available in the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS, so we expect it won’t take long before it’s widely available for Android phones as well. Do share with us in the comment section if you are enjoying the new feature on your Android phone.

Last month, a WhatsApp beta also disclosed the potential arrival of animated stickers powered by Lottie. This framework will allow superior animations and lossless scaling. Moreover, it will add more emotion to your customized stickers. No doubt, the existing WebP-based stickers perform decently, but the support for Lottie will take the sticker experience to a whole new level.