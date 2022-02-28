For the First Time, Smartphone Users surpassed 2G users in Pakistan

For the last many years, Pakistan has been successful in increasing broadband usage and the telecom industry has flourished a lot. The competitors have given great leverage to the users. Offering many packages and easy reach to information has transformed Pakistan’s whole economy. Apart from many successes that this industry has viewed, the biggest one is the usage of smartphones which has also outnumbered and has crossed the 2G phones in the market. It means that now Smartphone Users surpassed 2G users in Pakistan.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its annual report 2021 had highlighted the great increase of broadband users which poses more success for the industry. This year the subscribers are crossing 100 million according to the PTA report. The revenues have also increased many folds.

The annual report also proudly states that this year the industry has paid the last amount of sales taxes, withholding taxes, customs duty, and many other taxes as compared to the last year. The total of Rs. 179 Billion amount has been paid in the taxes this year. Last year they had paid Rs. 148.9 Billion.

Since last year, the 2G phone users were more in number but this year, the smartphones users have increased and have crossed the 2G users. This year smartphones have captured 52 percent of the industry and squeezing down the market share of 2G phones to 48 percent from 60 percent in the last year. This is the biggest achievement which shows that people are moving towards the smartphone and more are having broadband facilities reaching the number 102.7 Million subscribers in 2021.

According to Syed Aminul Haque, Telecom Minister, the policies made by the government in 2020, are reaping today and showing great success of the country. Before this government, most of the phone assembled were 2 G. It was the government initiative to start manufacturing the smartphones in the country which now have reduced the imports from 24.51 Million to 10 Million in 2021. Almost 30 companies have now obtained the license for the mobile set production. The list also includes Samsung. The new smartphones which are produced in Pakistan are reasonable and many people can afford them. This has changed the whole situation and now the smartphone and broadband usage is at the top.

The accessibility and availability of broadband all over Pakistan is also a big success. The 3G and 4G services has reached a lot of places all over the country. Hence, the internet usage has increased a lot giving the telecom sector revenue of Rs.644 bn during this financial year.

Digital mobile banking has also increased a lot in this year making transactions to be done more easily sitting in home. The active mobile wallet accounts also have increased apart from the banking agents. These have increased 35 percent over the last year.

Jazz remained at the top of the list and still a market leader with 69.79 mobile subscribers and 38.45 Million mobile broadband subscribers. Telenor is second in line with 49.27 Million subscribers followed by Zong and Ufone with 40.49 Million and 23.11 Million subscribers respectively.

The Government positive policies have been reaping today and more to go in the coming year. According to the Telecom Minister, the next year will be filled with more surprises of more connectivity and coverage all over Pakistan. The fiber network area will be increased and 5G will be soon rolled out for the users. Pakistanis are eagerly looking forward for the upcoming new inventions and introductions in Pakistan’s economy.

