vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand has recently setup a production base in Pakistan. With 8 assembly lines and a capacity of creating 500,000 units a month, vivo’s 4-acre production base in Pakistan has also created job opportunities for several people. With 80% of its workforce invested in research and development, vivo is committed to enriching its customers’ lives with superior smartphones across all price segments by addressing their pain points.

With mobile imaging as one of its strategic tracks, vivo has introduced some of the most notable camera-centric flagship products to market via its premium V series and X series line-ups, setting new benchmarks in the industry. While the V series include the V20 and the V21 series featuring industry-leading front camera capabilities, the X series redefines the standards of professional-grade photography. vivo also achieved an important milestone in 2020, with the V20 becoming one of the top 10 most-searched smartphones on Google, showcasing its high public demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eric Kong, CEO of vivo Pakistan, said, “It has been an incredibly inspiring journey for vivo. Following its BENFEN philosophy, vivo is constantly driven by innovation and customer-centricity, very well reflected by the immense love and support offered by our customers. We are sincerely grateful to our hard-working retail and channel partners for contributing to this success of making us one of the top-selling brands and a ‘smartphone of choice’ for consumers. We are continuously working to delight our customers with the best products and services.”

“Pakistan is a strategically important market for vivo. We will continue our journey of discovering various technological innovations to forge a deeper connection with the local consumer communities by solving their pain points and challenges in the way of superior mobile usability and camera experience. Our latest smartphones in the V and X series are highly backed by intensive market research and consumers’ insights to deliver a smartphone with advanced rear and front camera features and a stylish, slim, and sleek design”, added Eric Kong, CEO of vivo Pakistan.

Over the years, vivo has made deeper inroads into Pakistan and has created a strong offline network of 7500+ retail stores and 14 exclusive service centers in Pakistan. In order to support its customers during the pandemic, vivo decentralized its customer support services to expand its reach via WhatsApp for seamless customer interactions and assistance.

Guided by its ‘More Local, More Global’ strategy, vivo is an inclusive brand that respects local talent, culture, and consumer preferences. The brand closely works with local celebrities such as Hania Aamir, an actor well known for her wide array of contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry and a stronghold on social media, and Fahad Mustafa, a popular name in the Pakistani film and television industry, who is not only an actor but also a producer and a host.

As part of its localization strategy, vivo established its first production base in Faisalabad to produce an expansive catalog of products locally. With the new production base, vivo is also investing USD 10 million to set up a domestic production base, which is in alignment with the ‘’Made in Pakistan’’ initiative to contribute to the development of the local economy and empowerment of the local workforce.

Some of the recent hot selling products for vivo in the V series, V21 and V21e have set new benchmarks for mobile photography with features like 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie, Dual Selfie Spotlight, AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm to solve the pain points of night photography. With the launch of X60 Pro, vivo brought technologies like Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 for professional photography. Moreover, the brand also entered a strategic partnership with ZEISS to create the vivo-ZEISS Imaging System.

vivo continues to move forward by identifying opportunities and overcoming challenges with its innovation-led approach, and delighting its valued customers with the best of smartphone experiences and customer support.