Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 Availability & Price Confirmed

Back in December 2019, Samsung has launched Galaxy A51 and A71. Both phones have almost the same features. But obviously, there will be some differences as well. Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 Availability and Price Confirmed. The company will now start shipping the Galaxy A51 in Europe from January 17. However, the other model is still on pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 Availability and Price Confirmed

The first Samsung Galaxy A51 units have started accepting pre-orders at a price of €370. It will be available from January 17. The phone will be available in three colour options – Black, White and Blue. The Galaxy A51 has a 6.5″ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display of FullHD+ resolution. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and a punch hole in the centre for the 32MP selfie camera to capture beautiful selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is also on pre-order too, its price is €470. This model will be available from January 31. It will also be available in three colour options Black, Blue and Silver.

As far as its specs are concerned, Galaxy A71 has 6.7″ screen with a larger punch-hole display. It has a Snapdragon 730 chipset. The phone also comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera.

As the phones are going to hit Europe this month. So, in Asia, we will get these phones in the next month, hopefully.

