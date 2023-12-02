Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaks Hint At A Flat Screen With Titanium Frame

Samsung Galaxy S Series has always been a hit. The tech giant is preparing to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Series quite soon. The upcoming flagship model of the series has been generating considerable excitement among Samsung lovers. Yes, I am talking about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. There have been many rumors and leaks about this flagship model since the beginning of this year. Even though, many leaked renders provided us with a sneak peek. Recently, alleged hands-on images of the model surfaced online. The images offer us a closer look at what the silver version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra would look like. It also revealed some of the design details. Let’s dig into it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Tipped To Come With An Upgraded Processor

If we look at the leaked images, it is quite clear that the S24 Ultra will come with a flat-screen and back. The handset will have a sleek look departing from the curved design of Galaxy S23 Ultra. The look seems quite familiar, however, with some notable tweaks. There will be a quad-camera setup housed within separate metal rings on the Galaxy S24. It is the biggest highlight of this handset. One of the most noteworthy features is the physical buttons neatly arranged on the right-hand side of the smartphone. A center-hole punch selfie snapper in the display accompanies them. The point worth mentioning here is that the S Pen is slightly protruding at the bottom.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with model number SM-S928B/DS. The handset recently surfaced on the BIS website and Geekbench benchmarking platform hinting at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. We expect something quite high for an overclocked GPU and CPU cores on this variant. Storage options include 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128 GB. There are rumors about a robust camera system featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

S24 Ultra will boast a titanium frame and will house a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. The tech giant is also planning to introduce a muted silver-grey shade to complement the titanium frame. Samsung will hold the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on January 17, 2024, in San Jose, US. We expect to see the highly anticipated smartphone at the event. However, the Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series are anticipated to start on the same day, with public sales conceivably starting on January 30.