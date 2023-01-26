Gamers gear up! As PTCL Group brings the biggest E-Sports gaming competition – ‘GameKey Arena’ Free registrations are open for all gaming enthusiasts under PTCL’s Group’s newly launched gaming platform ‘GameKey’

Pakistan’s largest telecommunications group – PTCL & Ufone 4G – is bringing aboard professional and aspiring gamers from across Pakistan to compete in a thrilling PUBG MOBILE tournament on its gaming platform, ‘GameKey’. PTCL Group launched GameKey – a one-window access platform to a curated selection of the most popular online games to provide a seamless and rewarding playing experience to all gamers.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rising gaming culture with a marked upsurge in the number of professional gamers and gaming squads that compete in national and international tournaments, thereby successfully putting Pakistan on the global gaming landscape.

PTCL’s GameKey aims to strengthen the country’s gaming landscape by nurturing new talent and promoting professional gamers. ‘GameKey Arena’ is driven by the same motivation to help explore new gaming talent while providing a state-of-the-art platform for established players to showcase their talent and mastery of the sport.

Registrations for GameKey Arena are open till 30th January for professional and aspiring PUBG MOBILE players from across the country, regardless of their data network. The nationwide qualifiers will take place online from 1st to 8th February, while the Grand Finale is set to happen on 12th February in Lahore.

PTCL Group will invite the top 16 squads to Lahore to take part in the grand finale. The champion team will be awarded a prize money of PKR 3 million. GameKey Arena is the first tournament under GameKey, however, it is expected to become a calendar event and an annual gaming extravaganza for Pakistani gamers.

Online gaming enthusiasts hurry up! Get your squad registered for the upcoming tournament: https://www.ufone.com/gamekey-registration/ .

