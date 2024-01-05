Google Bard Unveils Exciting Update: Advanced Features and More

Google Bard is gearing up for a major update in 2024, packed with a range of fresh features. These include custom bots, tasks, shared queries, “Power Ups,” and the anticipated introduction of a paid tier labelled “Advanced.”

In early December 2023, Google introduced its new Gemini model, now fueling the functionalities of Bard. Gemini comes in various tiers – “Nano,” employed in the Pixel 8 Pro for on-device AI, “Pro,” utilized in Bard, and the upcoming “Ultra,” set to power “Bard Advanced” this year. However, further specifics have recently emerged.

Dylan Roussel uncovered and shared on Twitter/X some concealed modifications within the Bard website. Among these, the introduction of the paid tier “Google Bard Advanced” stands out as a significant revelation. While it wasn’t entirely unexpected, there might be a bundling of access to Advanced within Google One, potentially providing a three-month free trial. As these details remain tentative, there’s a possibility of alterations ahead.

A link embedded in the pop-up directs users to an unreleased page on the Google One website exclusively dedicated to “Bard Advanced.” This mirrors Google One’s previous use in granting access to features in other products, similar to the recent rollout of Magic Eraser to non-Pixel devices.

Moreover, an array of additional features is on the horizon. For instance, support for custom bots, codenamed “Motoko,” is in the pipeline, allowing users to create bots within Bard. However, uncertainties linger regarding whether this will necessitate Bard Advanced and the scope of bot capabilities.

Furthermore, several other intriguing aspects have surfaced. A new section called “Gallery” will showcase Bard’s capabilities, offering users inspiration. “Tasks,” spotted in development, appear to be a space dedicated to ongoing tasks that require additional processing time – potentially including tasks like image generation. Additionally, a new sharing option allows customization of shared Bard queries, enabling users to set backgrounds and foregrounds. Lastly, a feature known as “Power Up” is enigmatic, but it seems poised to assist users in enhancing their prompts within Bard.

