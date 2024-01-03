Here’s some exciting news from Google. Have you heard about Bard? It’s Google’s cool chatbot, trying to be smarter and faster than ChatGPT and Bing Chat. But you know what? Google believes there’s always room for improvement, and they want your help!

Chris Gorgolewski, Product Manager Bard at Google, posted a message on Reddit asking for your thoughts. He wants to know what changes and cool features you’d like to see in Bard in the year 2024. Google wants to make Bard even better, and they’re asking you for ideas!

Jack Krawczyk, another person from Google, made a list of the top things users want for Bard. It includes having more control over what Bard talks about, finding new and fun ways to use Bard, getting a Bard app, and having an advanced version of Bard to try out cool features. Jack even asked people on X to share their ideas.

Here comes the question of what people are asking for. Well, some users want a Bard app as something easy and fun to use on their phones. Others want less censorship, better code generation, and the ability to create images with Bard. People also wish for Bard to remember things better, work with Google Home, and have special instructions like ChatGPT.

It’s fantastic to see Google asking all of you for ideas to make Bard even cooler. Let’s hope they listen to your suggestions and make Bard the best chatbot out there in the next few months!