Google Chrome’s new Security Feature restricts downloading from HTTP sources

Google has implemented multiple new measures in order to stop users from visiting the HTTP website. Since Chrome 94, the browser has displayed a full-page warning to stop people from visiting unsecured websites. Now we have come across Google Chrome’s new Security Feature that will further make the platform a better one to be used.

In order to be more sure, the company displays a “not secure” label that pops up in the address bar when a user tries to open an unsecured website.

Google Chrome’s new Security Feature- Will it Provide more security?

In order to persuade users to remain safe while blogging, Chrome added an “Always use secure connections.” toggle. When this toggle is enabled, this feature will switch your connection to HTTPS version of a website if you’ve initially landed on its HTTP version. This is regular practice and all the best apps have incorporated it.

Now a new code is spotted in Chrome Gerrit that shows that the search giant is working on more advanced options to block insecure downloads from HTTP sites. This is connected to the existing toggle feature that automatically switches your connection from HTTP to HTPPS. This upcoming security option is in testing right now and will come into action when Chrome 111 launches in March.

While many would be thinking that Chrome already blocked insecure downloads so what’s the difference in this new security feature? Well, it’s simple. The previous ones automatically blocked the unencrypted downloads and online forms whereas the new feature arises when a user clicks on an HTTPS download link and is rerouted to an insecure HTTP server. So now Chrome will block all the downloads that come from non-HTTPS sources.

Coming to Chrome 111, it is expected to arrive later this year since it will go under production in March. It means we will have to wait for this security feature for many months. However, since it is launched as a part of testing, some of the users might be able to enjoy this feature.

