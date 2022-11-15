Google launches beta version of its Health Connect app

An updated Google Play Health connect app is being unveiled. The app seeks to make connecting all of your health, fitness, and wellbeing apps easier while also letting you control privacy settings centrally.

Google and Samsung have together developed an app that can let you manage all of your apps from one location. Google has announced that it is putting the beta version of the software, known as Health Connect, on the Play Store.

According to Google, “sharing health and fitness data on Android devices with user consent” is possible via Health Connect. The platform’s linked apps can share data, allowing users to receive credit for an exercise they performed on another app.

Google claims that Health Connect will establish a central site for all of your privacy settings in addition to sharing health and fitness data. This means that you may change your data permission settings on this page without having to go to each appropriate app separately. Granular restrictions are reportedly part of this functionality, allowing users to “see which apps are accessing data at any given time.”

According to Google, the platform is integrated with over 10 fitness, health, and wellbeing apps. MyFitnessPal, Oura, Peloton, Samsung Health, Fitbit, and more are a few of these.