These 16 Malicious Android Apps Are No Longer Available On Google Play Store

Malware Apps have become quite common these days. We get to know about such harmful apps involved in fraud on regular basis nowadays. The Malware Clicker apps are one of them. Once they are installed and launched, they unleash their fraudulent functionality. What they do is that they enable the malware to covertly visit bogus websites and simulate ad clicks without the victims’ knowledge. Recently, 16 malicious Android apps with over 20 million cumulative downloads have been taken down from the Google Play Store after they were found committing mobile ad fraud.

Here Is The List Of Malicious Android Apps Taken Down From Playstore

Cybersecurity firm McAfee stated:

The Clicker malware masqueraded as seemingly harmless utilities like cameras, currency/unit converters, QR code readers, note-taking apps, and dictionaries, among others, in a bid to trick users into downloading them.