Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit Integration: Evan Blass

According to the new leaks of the Google Pixel Watch by the tipster Evan Blass, the pics show the display of the Pixel Watch which will have three icons on the smartwatch’s screen i.e. steps tracker, heart rate and Fitbit integration.

As per the leaked pictures the new Pixel Watch is not very different from the pictures revealed by the Jon Prosser last year. The Evan Blass pictures shows the Pixel Watch display more clearly. The three icons are clearly visible on the display. The step tracker will track the steps taken, the heart rate will show the heart rate during the different activities and in the middle the Fitbit integration will highlight the wearable integration. Furthermore the picture also shows rotating crown of the Watch.

From the pictures no further information is given about the other specs of the Watch. The Google I/O event is around the corner, but nothing definite can be said whether the Watch will be launched in the event.

If we go through the past Google events, we assume that the Google Watch will be unveiled in the coming May event and will be launched later in October. We will get more rumors, leaks and teasers as we get closer to the Google I/O event.

