Google Pixel 6a will not have the Same Camera Specs as its Siblings

The new smartphone from Google i.e. Google Pixel 6a is expected to be launched in May. The rumor has it that the Pixel 6a may not have the same camera specs as its siblings have.

The Google Pixel a-series are the budget-friendly devices. These budget devices will have the same design and mostly same features like its siblings. But being on the budget side the camera of the A-series will be compromised and not as advanced as its siblings.

According to the rumors, the camera Google Pixel 6a resembles more like the Pixel 5a’s camera. The 6a will have the Pixel 5a’s main sensor and will not support the “Motion Mode.” The “Motion Mode” feature of the camera uses AI to combine multiple photos into a single photo with a motion blur effect. This feature was first introduced in the Pixel 6 smartphones.

Other than the camera Motion Mode, the rest of the Pixel 6a is as equipped as its sibling Pixel 6-series. Their appearance and design is the same. The device will be powered by the Google’s own chipset i.e. the Tensor Chip. The Tensor chipset has performed smoothly and outstandingly on the Pixel 6, so the same great performance can be expected on the Pixel 6a. The RAM is expected to be 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM which suffices for the multitasking. The display size is a flat 6.4-inch OLED Full HD+ resolution.

Now regarding the price of device it will be not as high as the Google Pixel 6. Buyers will happily go for the Pixel 6a if the rest of the device is as good as the Pixel 6. It will be a great smartphone with great features in a budget-range. We will share more news and reports regarding the device as the launch date draws closer.

