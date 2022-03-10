Google starts to beta test its Pixel Feature Drops

Google has released a fresh round of Android betas for all Pixels that are presently supported, including the Pixel 6. The Pixel 4 series, 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 series are all getting in on the action for the upcoming June update. It indicates that Google’s expansion of the Android Beta Program announced last year will apparently continue beyond Android 12L and into pixel feature drops update, with the Pixel 4 series, 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 series all getting in on the action for the upcoming June update.

Google, on the other hand, has created a separate page dedicated to Android 12 “QPR” (Quarterly Platform Release) Betas. Participants may test June’s feature drops with this initial build, dubbed “Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1,” even before receiving the most recent Feature Drop for March.

Anyone using the Android 12L beta on a Pixel smartphone will be immediately upgraded to QPR Beta 1, rather than being transferred to the stable release channel, as Google generally does when a new Android version is complete.

Google has now released a total of ten Pixel Feature Drops, which have never been accessible to test on a beta build before. We expect Google to release the next batch of planned Feature Drop features in the Beta channel after the public release of the existing ones under this new strategy.