Google Takes Action: Clarifying Incognito Mode After $5 Billion Lawsuit

In response to a $5 billion class-action lawsuit, Google is taking steps to enhance user understanding of the Incognito Mode feature on its Chrome browser. The technology giant faced legal challenges in 2021 when individuals alleged that they were unaware of the extent to which their data could still be accessed in Incognito Mode. To address this, Google has tested a Canary build of Chrome featuring an updated definition of Incognito Mode, aimed at providing clearer information about the limitations of data protection while using this browsing state.

The modified disclaimer in the Canary build includes an additional line in the first paragraph, explicitly stating, “This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and services you use.” Despite this update, the core message remains largely consistent with the original disclaimer. It emphasises that the browser does not save history, cookies, site data, or information entered in forms. However, the browser activity may still be visible to websites, employers, schools, and internet service providers.

Although Google settled the class-action lawsuit in 2021. However, the recent leak regarding the Canary build suggests ongoing efforts to refine user communication. While it remains uncertain when or if this update will be available to the public. The fact that Google is addressing the matter underscores its commitment to user transparency.

It’s worth noting that the fundamental functionality of the Google Chrome browser has not undergone significant changes. However, users seeking enhanced privacy can use alternatives such as virtual private networks (VPNs) or browsers with robust Incognito Modes, including Firefox, Brave, and DuckDuckGo.

Google is not alone in grappling with legal consequences related to data protection. In April 2023, Meta, formerly Facebook, settled a $725 million class-action lawsuit. It highlighted how this mode exposed the data to third parties for profit without adequate privacy protections. More recently, a December 2023 data breach at the DNA testing company 23andMe prompted the brand to swiftly update its terms and services to prevent potential class-action lawsuits stemming from compromised data. As technology companies navigate the complex landscape of user data and privacy, legal scrutiny continues to play a significant role in shaping industry practices.

