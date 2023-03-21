Government Appoints Muhammad Naveed as PTA Chairman for a Specified Period

Advertisement

The seat of Chairman PTA became vacant in January after the tenure of the former head Gen (R) Azeem Bajwa ended. Since then, the cabinet division has been striving to find the most suitable and competent person to lead the national telecom regulator. However, they haven’t been able to do so. So, in order to fill the gap, Muhammad Naveed who is Executive Member (Finance) has been requested to serve as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Advertisement

The appointment is made for 3 months or till the appointment of the chairman on regular basis, or whichever is earlier. The cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard a copy of which has been sent to all the relevant departments.

How PTA Chairman is appointed?

Advertisement

The Pakistani government established new rules for the appointment of the chairman and members of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority back in 2013. An SRO was published in this regard and it said that the number of PTA executive members has been expanded from two to three and that the Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act of 1996 has been amended.

There are three executive members in the authority which are as follows:

Member (Technical)

Member (Finance)

Member (Compliance and Enforcement)

With the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the cabinet appoints the chairman of PTA from among the members (Member Technical, Member Finance, Member Compliance & Enforcement). However, it is pertinent to mention here that Member (Technical) has always been chosen as the PTA chairman in the past for a permanent role, while other Members were appointed for a specific period of time.

Advertisement

Check out? New PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 series (March 2023 Updated)