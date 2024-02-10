Govt Introduces BridgeStart Program to Boost Pakistani Startup Globally

The Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, has announced a groundbreaking Program called BridgeStart. This program aims to support 100 startups annually, providing them with the opportunity for incubation or acceleration at any of the top 40 incubators and accelerators worldwide.

In a social media post on platform X, Dr. Saif expressed his excitement about the prospects for Pakistani startups with global aspirations. He emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

“Great news for Pakistani startups with global ambitions. We have approved a new program called BridgeStart, which will fund 100 startups each year to be incubated or accelerated in any of the top 40 incubators or accelerators worldwide,” Dr. Saif shared on the X social media platform.

Dr. Saif highlighted how startups that accessed renowned incubators such as YCombinator, Capital Factory, and 500 Startups have benefited from their success stories. Moreover, these startups experienced accelerated growth by tapping into more developed ecosystems and accessing additional funding sources.

Recognizing the challenges faced by many startups in participating in such programs due to financial constraints, Dr. Saif underscored the importance of BridgeStart. Through this initiative, the government will provide up to Rs 5 million to qualifying startups, covering expenses related to participation in the top 40 international programs.

BridgeStart also aims to level the playing field for Pakistani startups, enabling them to compete on a global scale and realize their full potential. By facilitating access to world-class incubators and accelerators, the program seeks to fuel innovation, drive economic growth, and position Pakistan as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence.

