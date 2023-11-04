Hackers are now actively targeting iPhone users in Pakistan. Keeping in mind the current situation, the Cabinet Division has issued a Cyber Security Advisory. Hackers are using the Blast Pass Exploit to deploy the Pegasus spyware in iPhones in Pakistan.

According to the advisory, it has been reported that NSO Group’s malicious spyware, Pegasus, is targeting Apple iPhone users. The exploitation is initiated through the iMessage feature using CVE-2023-41061 and CVE-2023-41064 for deploying Blast Pass (zero-day and zero-click malware).

Govt Warns Against Hackers Targeting iPhone Users in Pakistan

What is Blast Pass Exploit:

Blast Pass can infect the latest OS versions (16.6) without requiring any user interaction. In response, Apple has issued a security advisory for iPhone users as well.

On the other hand, Apple has also issued alerts to notify its users about potential targeting by NSO Pegasus spyware or state-sponsored attackers. Apple encouraged users to follow the safety measures to protect themselves from the Blast Pass Pegasus exploit and other common cyberattacks.

Specific Safety Steps to Blast Pass Exploit

Immediately upgrade to the iOS latest version (16.6.1 or above) which covers the majority of security updates related to ongoing attacks.

Enable lockdown mode (optional; extreme protection mode) to block Blast Pass attack.

Disable the iMessage feature available on iPhones.

Generic Security Steps for Apple Users

In addition to these specific safety measures, Apple also encouraged its users to follow generic security guidelines to protect their devices from various cyber threats. It includes: