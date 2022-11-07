Ground Breaking Ceremony of Karachi IT Park held Today

Over the last 5 to 8 years, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in IT development. Keeping in view the growing talent and the need to increase IT exports and under the digital Pakistan mission, several IT parks were initiated in big cities of Pakistan. Now after some years, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom -MOITT, is all set to launch a multi-billion rupee ‘Karachi IT Park’.

This IT park was approved by Ecnec in June 2021 and now the groundbreaking of this IT park will be done today, by Federal IT & Telecom Minster Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

While announcing the groundbreaking ceremony, MOITT tweeted:

“Ground Breaking Ceremony – IT Park Karachi Under the leadership of @SyedAminulHaque Ministry of IT and Telecom achieving new heights every passing day. #DigitalKarachi #PMVision #AminUlHaque #MOITT”

This huge park is said to include 200 IT companies under one roof, creating job opportunities for more than 20,000 IT professionals. The estimated cost of this project is Rs41 billion out of which Exim Bank, Korea will contributes Rs35bn whereas the rest of the amount would be borne by the federal government under its public sector development program.

The IT park will be based on an 11-story covering an area of 106,449 square meters. Around 225 startups and SMEs, either local or international would be able to enjoy facilities like testing laboratories, classrooms, an industry-academia linkage center, and an auditorium.

As far as the completion date is concerned, this project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

No doubt, this IT park is going to provide a platform for ITpreneurs to carry on their innovative business solutions.

