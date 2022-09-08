Here Is How To Download Apps To Android Phone From Web

Some people think that the Google play store is just available on mobile phones or tablets only. However, that’s not the case. You can browse apps and games in the Play Store on the web also. Moreover, it’s also possible to install them on your Android phone from the website. Today, in this blog, I am going to jot down the details regarding the download method of Apps from the web to Android Phones. Let’s get started.

Steps to Download Apps To Android Phone From Web

Let me tell you that the Google Play Store’s website is a central place for browsing apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books. The fact is that it’s not only for browsing. So, anything you download or purchase from the website is actually added to your Google account. It includes apps and games, which will automatically install on the device you choose. Steps to download apps to Android phone are mentioned down below:

  • First of all, go to play.google.com in a web browser such as Google Chrome.
  • Sign in with the same Google account you use on your Android phone or tablet.
  • “Games” and “Apps” are jotted down at the top of the screen. Furthermore, you can also use the search icon to enter the name of a specific app.

  • When you find an app, select it to go to the app’s information page.
  • You will see a green button that reads “Install” or “Install on More Devices” if you’ve installed it before.

  • Tap the button.
  • A pop-up window will appear with a drop-down menu for your devices.
  • Select the one you want, then tap “Install.” You may have the option to install it on a Wear OS watch or Google TV device depending on the type of app.

