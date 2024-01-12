Honor Magic6 series is Now Official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 108MP Periscope Cam

Honor just announced the Magic 6 series in China. The series includes Honor Magic6 and Magic6 Pro. Both smartphones feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, vivid LTPO OLED displays and impressive triple cameras headlined by a 180MP periscope on the Pro variant. Let’s discuss the key specs of both phones.

Magic6 and 6 Pro come with 6.8-inch curved LTPO AMOLEDs with 1,264 x 2,800px resolution and a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. Honor is touting 1,800 nits of peak brightness in auto mode and up to a whopping 5,000 nits of local peak brightness for HDR content. Both displays also feature 4,320Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.

Both phones of the series come with a 50MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. Magic6 gets a single punch hole cutout while the Pro features a pill for the added 3D depth face unlock module.

The back features a redesigned camera island with a 50MP main cam with f/1.4-f/2.0 variable aperture on the Mgic6 Pro. On the other hand, Magic 6 features a 50MP f/1.9 shooter. Honor is also bringing a 180MP periscope lens with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom for its Pro model and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

The vanilla version gets a 32MP telephoto lens with 2.5 optical and 50x digital zoom alongside a 50MP ultrawide lens.

Both phones come bundled with Honor’s new MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. You can choose between 12 and 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage on the Pro model.

Honor Magic6 brings a 5,450mAh battery capacity with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless via Honor’s proprietary wireless charger. The Pro variant comes with a 5,600 mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging.

Additionally, both phones come with the support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Magic6 Pro also gets the added benefit of satellite connectivity in China. Both phones also get IR blasters for controlling home appliances and are IP68 dustproof and water-resistant.

Honor Magic6 and 6 Pro come in black, green, blue, purple, and white colours. Pricing in China starts at CNY 4,399 ($620) for the 12/256GB Magic6 and tops out at CNY 6,699 ($943) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage Magic6 Pro.

The availability in other markets is not known yet.

