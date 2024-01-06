Honor Announces Its First Porsche Design Smartphone Dubbed “RSR”

The Chinese smartphone maker, Honor has recently announced a new handset. It is the first smartphone by the company created in collaboration with design house Porsche Design. The company calls it RSR. Honor recently shared the news through a teaser and revealed the story behind the name RSR.

Honor Porsche Design Smartphone Is Named RSR

Reports claim that the RSR moniker derives from “RennSport Rennwagen,” German for “racing sports racing car.” It is a designation reserved for track-only versions of the famed Porsche 911 car. The company has still not uncovered the full name and the design of the RSR. However, sources claim that it will likely join the upcoming Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro smartphone on the January 11 launch. Both upcoming Honor Phones: the Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro have now been listed in Huawei Mall in China revealing the design and color options of the smartphones.

The duo will come in black, white, green, purple, and cyan. They will sport a round rear camera module housing three triangularly-arranged lenses. It is quite clear from the photos that the Magic 6 Pro will boast a 100x zoom (likely 10x optical) compared to the standard’s 50x zoom. In addition to that, the Pro variant will sport a dual selfie camera setup. However, the regular Magic 6 will stick to a single lens.

If we talk about the core hardware specifications, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will power the Magic 6 series. It will run on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Storage options for the duo will start at 256GB and 512 GB. On the contrary, the Pro variant will offer a top-tier 1TB option. The Pro model is also tipped to include a unique satellite connectivity feature.

Rumors claim that Magic 6 and 6 Pro will sport a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H main camera and a 50-megapixel OV50M ultra-wide lens. For telephoto shots, the Magic 6 is tipped to house a 50-megapixel OV50M camera sensor, while the Pro variant is anticipated to come with a Samsung HP3 camera sensor.