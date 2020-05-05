COVID-19 will lead to touch-less technology in future

Since we are not sure when this stubborn virus will leave our lives, we are staying at home for don’t know how long. But one thing, we have recognized in this entire COVID-19 lockdown phase is that life keeps going no matter how it looks and behave, it goes on. We have also come to know that work from home idea is not that bad which have clicked millions of bossy minds. The world now has already predicted the role of technology in coming 10 years and so we have one of them is ‘Touch-less technology’.

The COVID-19 fear has made consumers away from touching devices such as ATMs, Credit card payments, Chip machines and other manual detectors at airports which involves physical or manual keying. In light of the pandemic, the study, conducted among 2000 UK consumers, found that 80 percent of people will transform the way they interact with publicly available technology.

When asked about potential behaviors towards publicly accessible digital safety, almost 50% of participants said that they will use contactvless/touch-less payment when the limit permits, a quarter of respondents claim they will use less cash machines, and then where completely necessary, and a fifth claim they will do more online shopping.

Considering current consumer behavior during lockdown, we have reached to the point that the world must be prepared and well-armed with protective tools to fight future Pandemics.