The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have collectively announced the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP). NFTP is now accepting applications for its next phase, aiming to provide online employment opportunities for young people throughout Pakistan. National Freelance Training Program will help you to become a freelancer in the country.

Through the NFTP, participants will receive training in high-demand digital skills, enabling them to earn a good income through freelancing. Over 11,000 students have already completed the training and have earned over $2.25 million in foreign exchange.

How to Become Freelancer under National Freelance Training Program

The government is offering significant fee discounts ranging from 70% to 100%. Eligibility requirements for admission include having a National Identity Card (CNIC), being a resident of the respective province, and having completed 14 years of education. The age range for admission is 18 to 40 years.

To facilitate the training, 20 centres have been established across the country, providing three months of training in Technical Content Marketing, Advertising, and Creative Designing to unemployed youth.

Moreover, the candidates will get the training completion certificates on successfully completing the program. These certificates will be based on formal performance evaluation and rating. Candidates will be evaluated on attendance, student performance and other assignments, which may be assigned during the span of the course. The duration of the training is 3 months.

Interested individuals can apply online for the program by registering on the National Freelance Training Program website.

If you want to apply for the program, click here