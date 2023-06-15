Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association Visits PTA HQ

Mr. Munir Baig Mirza, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association, led a delegation to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad on June 14th, 2023.

The delegation had a meeting with the Chairman of the PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, during which they discussed problems pertaining to the business interests of mobile phone traders. In particular, they focused on mobile phones, practical FBR duties, and the resultant impact on the traders. The Chairman gave the group his assurance that the PTA will cooperate with them to help them pursue their economic objectives.

The fact that the mobile business appears to have received little attention in the overall budget raises questions about whether or not the government recognizes the industry’s potential and the contribution it makes to the economy. This omission is especially apparent when contrasting Pakistan’s strategy with those of other nations, that have successfully utilized their mobile businesses to promote economic growth. In both of those countries, economic expansion has been driven by the mobile industry.

The mobile business in Pakistan may see significant growth if it were to take advantage of Pakistan’s huge and relatively low-cost workforce. As a result, the government ought to take a cue from the example set by India and Vietnam and institute regulations that are friendly to business and can contribute to the expansion of the mobile industry. In the long run, it has the potential to have a large and beneficial effect on the country’s total exports.

The delegation conveyed their appreciation to Chairman PTA for his open-minded approach and the reassurance that PTA will continue to provide support.

