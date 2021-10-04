How to Lodge a complaint to the Cybercrime Wing in case of Harassment and online blackmail?

In today’s world of social media, cybercrime is on the rise. Cybercrime includes crimes such as online blackmail, fraud, misrepresenting someone else’s identity, harassing women, and spreading inappropriate videos and images. Imran Riaz, head of the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), recently took part in a morning show on state television, in which he briefed the public on cybercrime.

Many people refuse to resort to lodge a complaint to the cybercrime department after hearing the procedure of the complaint. However, during a TV interview, Imran Riaz mentioned about 4 simple ways under which a complaint can be lodged with the FIA ​​easily.

The following procedure is to be followed if any individual wishes to lodge a complaint against online harassment in the cybercrime department:

1) Complaints can be lodged on the online portal http://complaint.fia.gov.pk.

2) Your problem can be explained by email [email protected]

3) Report to the Crime Helpline 1991.

4) The last way is to go to the FIA ​​office in person

After mentioning the ways, Imran Riaz told that the best way is to go in person and lodge a complaint. The verification process would be completed after an individual’s complaint is registered.

How much time does this whole process take?

Imran Riaz said that the complaint reaches us after being filtered from Islamabad. The complaint is then forwarded to the concerned cities where work is started immediately. In recent days, the FIA’s cybercrime wing has arrested several people involved in online fraud, sexual harassment and other crimes.

