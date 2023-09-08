Huawei Announces the New Mate X5 – Check out the Impressive Specs!

The tech giant Huawei has announced a new smartphone, the Mate X5 which will serve as a successor to the Mate X3. Mate X5 will arrive with a number of upgrades however the design of the smartphone will remain unchanged.

Features of the Huawei Mate X5:

If we talk about the features, the Mate X5 will be equipped with the same 7.85-inch LTPO OLED main display (2,224 x 2,496 px) and 6.4-inch LTPO OLED cover display (1,080 x 2,504px) with Kunlun Glass protection. While the camera island on the rear features a slightly updated design, the camera lineup remains consistent: a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 12MP f/3.4 periscope module providing 5x optical zoom.

Huawei’s latest foldable device features 16 GB of RAM and a humungous 1TB of storage. Although the official chipset details are undisclosed, a number of reports from domestic sources in China strongly indicate the presence of the Kirin 9000s chipset. This chipset is rumored to support 5G connectivity and is developed using SMIC’s advanced 7nm process technology.

Notably, there’s an exciting development in the form of a completely redesigned antenna system that promises enhanced signal reception. Huawei introduced the Lingxi antenna, which includes an AI algorithm to intelligently choose the best network, guaranteeing seamless connectivity. Furthermore, the antennas placed around the device’s frame include dual-mode tuning technology, further improving signal quality for an enhanced user experience.

The Mate X5 showcases a more capacious 5,060 mAh battery, accompanied by versatile charging options. These charging options include 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone features HarmonyOS 4 as the Android skin. It introduces innovative air gesture controls, enabling users to navigate videos, webpages, and images without physically interacting with the primary display. Additionally, the Mate X5 is IPX8 waterproof and offers support for two-way BeiDou satellite messaging within China.

Furthermore, the Mate X5 comes in a new Phantom Purple color joining the Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, and Green Mountain options which were also available on the Mate X3.

