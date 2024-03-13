Infinix is set to unveil its new Note 40 series on March 18, with some models featuring the innovative Cheetah X1 chip dedicated to handling charging processes. This chip will introduce Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge 2.0, capable of reaching impressive charging speeds of up to 260W wired and 110W wireless. However, the current devices will support a maximum of 100W charging rates.

Infinix Note 40 Series will Come with A Dedicated Charging Chip Called Cheetah X1

The Cheetah X1 chip will optimize charging rates, ensuring the battery’s health is protected. It includes real-time monitoring to maintain a balance between charging speed and temperature, thus extending the battery’s lifespan.

This platform offers eight different charging scenarios for wired, wireless, reverse wired, and reverse wireless charging. It also includes specific battery management features for nighttime charging and extreme temperature conditions.

Safety is a top priority with the Cheetah X1 chip, which includes a 63-level safety shield. This module will protect the device from potential risks, with automatic intervention and user alerts to ensure a safe charging experience. Additionally, Infinix has managed to shrink the Cheetah X1 to an “incredibly small” size, contributing to faster processing, improved performance, and a lighter, more comfortable phone.

The introduction of the Cheetah X1 chip showcases Infinix’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for their users’ charging needs. The All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, coupled with advanced safety features and optimization capabilities, promises a reliable and efficient charging experience for Infinix Note 40 users.

As mentioned above, Infinix is going to launch the Note 40 series on March 18. We will get to know more details about the upcoming series and the new chipset then. So stay tuned for more updates.

