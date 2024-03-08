In recent weeks, Infinix has made waves in the smartphone market with the launches of the Infinix Smart 8 and Hot 40 series. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Infinix Note 40 lineup. Reports indicate that this lineup comprises several models, including the Note 40, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and the flagship model, the Note 40 Pro+ 5G. With its flagship status, the Note 40 Pro+ 5G is expected to offer top-of-the-line features and capabilities, setting a new standard for the Note 40 series.

To reminisce, the Infinix Note 30 series of last year made headlines with its introduction of the All-Round Fast Charge technology. This innovative charging system brought forth cutting-edge charging technologies, including rapid 68W wired charging, swift 50W wireless charging, and bypass charging functionality. The bypass charging feature enabled the charger to deliver power directly to the phone’s motherboard, bypassing the battery altogether. This resulted in a cooler and more seamless experience, especially during prolonged gaming sessions or intense usage scenarios.

In the highly anticipated Infinix Note 40 series, the company is poised to revolutionize charging capabilities with the introduction of the All-Round Fast Charge 2.0 technology. This cutting-edge innovation promises even swifter charging speeds for both wired and wireless charging methods, enhancing user convenience and reducing charging times significantly.

Moreover, the series will mark the debut of the all-new wireless MagCharge technology. MagCharge represents a breakthrough in wireless charging, leveraging magnetic connections to ensure precise alignment for efficient power transfer. This innovative approach not only streamlines the charging process but also enhances the user experience by providing hassle-free charging with perfect positioning every time.

The leaked image of the Note 40 Pro+ 5G’s retail box hints at the possibility of the device supporting at least 100W wired charging, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Notably, the Infinix Note 30 VIP smartphone from the previous year boasted 50W wireless charging capabilities. While the image suggests that the Note 40 Pro+ 5G will incorporate the innovative MagCharge wireless charging technology, the exact charging speed enabled by this feature remains undisclosed.

The leaked image further hints at the inclusion of a curved-edge AMOLED display and NFC connectivity in the Note 40 Pro+ 5G. However, specific details regarding other features of the device remain undisclosed. Its impending release seems likely, given its appearance with the model number X6851B in the databases of certification platforms like Indonesia’s SDPPI and Europe’s EEC.