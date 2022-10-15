Instagram Achievement Badge for Reels will Motivate People to Post More Reels

Instagram wants you to feel special and for this, it is going to launch an achievement badge. Discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi, this new feature will give users achievement badges on their reels. Soon this option will get visible for users in reels. Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s chief says that people want to watch more reels because the video is one thing on an app that excites users. He also added that reels are important because they rank quite easily and with this new upcoming Instagram Achievement Badge for Reels, people will be more motivated to post reels.

The badge will have different categories such as ‘trendsetter’, ‘creative streak’ and etc. These badges vary with respect to the reels posted. The basic idea of Insta behind this feature is to motivate and encourage users to post more reels on the app.

According to the company, the users demand more reels on the app so this step will fulfill their wish. While there are many users who do not want to see the reels, they will have to see them every time they open the app.

This feature will definitely make people post more reels on the platform because users love to be appraised and they take it as a challenge and we already have an example of Snapchat Streaks. In this, users do not get anything if they post one streak but if they post more, their number will keep on increasing. So, if people will get an achievement badge, they will definitely start making more reels.

If successful, this feature will become a part of the Instagram Reels Play Bonus Program which gives money based on the popularity of reels. However, I wonder if only top influencers will get this badge? well, time will tell this.

