The latest security feature in iOS 17.3 for iPhones adds a layer of protection by necessitating the use of Face ID or Touch ID for specific actions. Additionally, it introduces a time delay for activities such as altering the device passcode or Apple ID password. This heightened security measure aims to enhance the overall protection of user accounts and sensitive information on Apple devices.

iOS 17.3 introduces a robust security enhancement known as Stolen Device Protection. This feature aims to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive information by requiring biometric authentication, either through fingerprint scanning or Face ID, for specific actions. By implementing this additional layer of security, Apple aims to thwart potential threats and enhance the overall protection of user data, especially in scenarios where the device may be stolen. The focus is on preventing unauthorized access to crucial accounts like iCloud, banking, and email, thereby safeguarding user privacy and digital assets.

iOS 17.3’s Security Delay feature adds a layer of protection by introducing a waiting period for certain critical actions, such as changing the Apple ID password or the iPhone passcode. This security measure requires Face ID or Touch ID, followed by a one-hour waiting period, and then another successful biometric authentication. By incorporating this time-delayed mechanism, Apple aims to enhance the security of sensitive operations, making it more challenging for unauthorized individuals to make crucial changes to the device or associated accounts. The contextual awareness, taking into account familiar locations, adds an extra level of sophistication to the security architecture.

How To Enable Stolen Device Protection on iOS 17.3

To enable Stolen Device Protection on iOS 17.3, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on “Face ID & Passcode” (or “Touch ID & Passcode,” depending on your device). Enter your device passcode when prompted. Scroll down to find the “Stolen Device Protection” option. Toggle the switch to enable Stolen Device Protection.

Once activated, the feature enhances security by requiring biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) for certain actions, and it introduces a waiting period with additional biometric authentication for more sensitive operations. This helps protect your device and sensitive information in case of theft.

Additional Features in iOS 17.3

In addition to Stolen Device Protection, iOS 17.3 introduces some other features and updates, including:

Collaborative Playlists: You can now create and collaborate on playlists with your friends in the Apple Music app. This feature allows others to join and contribute to playlists, enhancing the collaborative music experience. AirPlay: iOS 17.3 enables the ability to stream content to TVs in select hotels, providing a convenient way to enjoy your favorite media on compatible televisions.

It’s important to note that Apple often includes security fixes and improvements in its updates, and users are encouraged to keep their devices up-to-date to benefit from the latest features and enhanced security measures. If you have other Apple devices like iOS 9, 15, and 16, be sure to check for updates on those devices as well.

Check Out: Why Apple Rolled Back iOS 17.3 Beta Rollout