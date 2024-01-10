Apple rolled out the third beta version of the upcoming iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates for developers to test, following last week’s initial release of the first betas.

For registered developers keen on exploring these betas, they can access them through their device’s Settings app. They need to navigate to the Software Update section, tap on “Beta Updates,” and switch on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. To download and install the beta, developers require an Apple ID linked to their developer account.

Apple Unveils iOS 17.3 Beta 3: Enhanced Security and Collaborative Playlists

Check Also: Apple Sales Witness Double Digit Decline in China – Why?

One notable feature in iOS 17.3 is the introduction of Stolen Device Protection. This feature acts as a safeguard, restricting access to personal information in case someone gains access to both your iPhone and passcode. Once activated, it mandates Face ID or Touch ID authentication for tasks like accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain. It disables Lost Mode and makes Safari purchases with saved payment info, and more.

Certain activities now need verification and come with a one-hour delay before access. These include actions like altering an Apple ID passcode, or an iPhone passcode, disabling Find My, or turning off Face ID. Comprehensive information on Stolen Device Protection can be found in dedicated articles.

Another addition to this update is collaborative Apple Music playlists. This feature allows Apple Music subscribers to create and share playlists with others, fostering shared song collections. These collaborative playlists are user-friendly, shareable via links, and support emoji reactions.

Following an issue discovered in the second betas that led to devices getting stuck in a boot loop, Apple swiftly withdrew those betas. Although the second betas were not reissued, it’s presumed that the third betas have addressed this problem.

Apple will officially release iOS 17.3 later this month, aiming to introduce these new features and improvements to a wider user base.

See Also: Apple Announces Official Launch Date & Price of Vision Pro