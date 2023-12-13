iOS 17.3 to Introduce Device Protection Feature

In its continued effort to improve iPhone security, Apple has started testing a game-changing feature called Device Protection, which claims to protect your device from potential theft. This unique security enhancement is included in the iOS 17.3 update, which is now under developer testing. This announcement comes just days after iOS 17.2 started rolling out to the public, emphasizing Apple’s commitment to consistently strengthening its devices’ security measures.

The Stolen Device Protection feature acts as an effective defense against unauthorized access, especially if your iPhone slips into the wrong hands. Apple recognizes the potential danger if both the phone and the passcode are hacked, and this feature acts as a proactive measure in situations like these.

Stolen Device Protection activates three extra security barriers to protect your iPhone. To access saved passwords on the device, the first layer needs Face ID authentication. When the iPhone is in a familiar geographical location, such as your home or office, the security process is loosened, allowing for a smoother user experience.

This is important since Face ID acts as a gateway to a variety of services, including financial transactions via Apple Wallet. Furthermore, important third-party businesses, such as Google, are increasingly relying on Face ID for quicker identity verification. The addition of passwords improves security even further, since Stolen Device Protection guarantees that every attempt to access Apple or external services requires authentication using Face ID, rendering a stolen passcode ineffective.

If a potential thief attempts to update Apple ID credentials, the second degree of protection involves an intentional security delay. This delay is intended to give the iPhone owner time to log in using another device, trace the stolen iPhone using the Find My network, and even submit a theft claim with Apple for a replacement in some regions.

Recognizing the possibility for a stolen iPhone to be used in digital crimes, Apple’s security delay provides victims with a key window to report the loss to law enforcement and their carrier partner. In the case of a security compromise, the iPhone user may remotely wipe everything saved on the device using another trusted device or the iCloud dashboard, ensuring that sensitive data is kept secure.

How to Enable Stolen Device Security

Below are the steps that must be followed to activate Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone:

Make sure your iPhone is running the iOS 17.3 build.

Open the Settings app, scroll down, and tap on Face ID and Passcode.

Authenticate your identity by entering the passcode.

On the next page, scroll down and activate Stolen Device Protection.

The addition of Stolen Device Protection is a significant advancement in iPhone security, underscoring Apple’s commitment to protecting customer data and privacy. Apple continues to raise the standard for mobile device security as technology advances, providing consumers with peace of mind in an increasingly linked digital ecosystem.

