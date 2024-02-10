iOS 18 To Introduce Substantial Visual Refresh Inspired By VisionOS

The silicon giant usually prefers gradual design evolutions for iOS. The operating system behind iPhones got a major overhaul with iOS 16’s customizable Lock Screen. Several rumors have been circulating that iOS 18 might introduce a more substantial visual refresh, taking cues from visionOS. For all those unaware, visionOS is the operating system that powers Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Apple To Incorporate Visual Elements From visionOS Into iOS 18

According to the latest report, visual elements from visionOS might be incorporated into iOS 18. visionOS shares similarities with iOS however, there are certain features distinct as well. For instance, visionOS aesthetics with rounder shapes, shadows, and a sense of depth are achieved through floating, overlapping windows. The updated Apple TV app in tvOS 17.2 is evidence of this transition as well. It references its new floating sidebar design similar to visionOS app layouts.

Reports claim that iOS 18 will feature ambitious changes. However, it was not revealed whether these pertain to interface updates or new AI-powered functionality. If we dig the history, Apple has always maintained distinct design languages for each of its operating systems. For example, iOS has never fully embraced rounded icons or deep shadows because those elements exist within watchOS or macOS. If these rumors come true, a design shift inspired by visionOS will be more likely to embody within tvOS. Apple TV’s larger screen format lends nicely to visual layouts with greater depth and layering, elements more characteristic of visionOS.

There are also speculations that Apple iOS 18 will bring AI features to iPhones. Samsung and Google are already ruling this area. Moreover, other Android brands are slowly following suit. The silicon giant surely wouldn’t want to fall behind in this race. So, Apple is also expected to join the AI race soon. Stay tuned to get information about any new developments in iOS 18.