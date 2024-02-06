The adoption rates for iOS 17 on Apple devices reveal a lag compared to iOS 16. Only 76% of iPhones from the last four years are currently running the latest operating system. The February update on iOS and iPadOS usage statistics offers a glimpse into the adoption patterns of Apple’s latest mobile operating systems a few months after their release. The data is collected from interactions with the App Store by various apps. The latest data released on Monday indicates that iOS 17 is not keeping pace with its predecessor compared to figures from the same period last year, suggesting a slower uptake in adoption.

Based on the data as of February 4, 2024, 76% of iPhones launched within the past four years are operating on iOS 17. In comparison, 20% remain on iOS 16, while 4% are running earlier versions of the operating system. These figures represent a decline from 2023, where 81% of devices within the same timeframe were running iOS 16, 15% on iOS 15, and 4% on earlier versions of OS.

Regarding all devices engaging with the App Store, the 2024 data indicates that 66% of iPhones are running on iOS 17, while 23% are still on iOS 16, and 11% are utilizing earlier versions. These statistics reflect a decrease from the previous year’s figures, where iOS 16 accounted for 72% of all devices, with 20% operating on iOS 15. The data suggests that there’s a slightly lower rate of iPhone users updating from iOS 16 to iOS 17 in the four months following its release compared to the number of individuals who switched from iOS 15 to iOS 16 in a similar timeframe.

According to Apple, as of February 2024, 61% of all iPad models introduced within the past four years are running the latest iPadOS 17. 29% are still on iPadOS 16, and 10% remain on earlier versions. This marks an improvement from the figures a year ago, which stood at 53% for iPadOS 16, 39% for iPadOS 15, and 8% for earlier versions of iPadOS.

When considering all iPads interacting with the App Store, the 2024 statistics reveal that 53% are running iPadOS 17, 29% are using iPadOS 16, and 18% are still on earlier releases. This marks an improvement compared to the 2023 data, which showed 50% on iPadOS 16, 37% on iPadOS 15, and 13% on previous versions of the software.