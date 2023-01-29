Advertisement

Some previous reports have revealed that iPhone 15 will get the WiFi-6E. Apple has already introduced Wi-Fi 6E in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. However, now a leaked document appears to confirm Apple’s plans. Sourced from researcher and Apple leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the document features diagrams of the ‌iPhone 15‌’s antenna architecture. This leak confirmed that only iPhone 15 Pro models including ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, will get the faster Wi-Fi 6E.

New Leak Confirms Only iPhone 15 Pro Models will Get Wi-Fi 6E

The standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models, labelled as D3y, will continue to use Wi-Fi 6 rather than Wi-Fi 6E. D8x refers to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Similarly, D7x refers to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and D2y refers to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, with the document outlining antenna design changes between the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro.

As of now, Apple has only introduced Wi-Fi 6E to a number of products. The latest ‌iPad Pro‌, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models get Wi-Fi 6E. Not only this but iPhone 15‌ Pro models will have several features that are not available in the ‌iPhone 15‌.

Wi-Fi 6E allows devices to connect to routers and modems that support the Wi-Fi 6E standard, but it is a newer technology and is not yet widespread. Wi-Fi 6E routers are readily available. However, not many businesses have upgraded it. Wi-Fi 6E routers include the 6GHz band in addition to the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. To use 6GHz, both a Wi-Fi 6E router and a Wi-Fi 6E device are required.

The leaked document has also confirmed that the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models will feature faster 3nm A17 chips and solid-state volume and power buttons. On contrary, iPhone 15‌ models will continue to use A16 chips and will not feature the redesigned volume buttons.

