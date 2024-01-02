iPhone 16 Series: All Rumors & Known Features So Far

We have finally entered 2024. Now, the buzz around the highly anticipated iPhone 16 has started to gain momentum. The upcoming iPhone series is anticipated to launch in September. It is pertinent to mention here that speculations about this year’s iPhone are already ablaze. There will be significant upgrades, particularly in the display and battery departments, and many eye-catching features. In this blog, we have jotted down all the rumors and leaks regarding the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Series: Rumored Specs

According to the latest reports, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to boast larger screens, measuring approximately 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with a 6.27-inch display. On the other hand, the Pro Max variant will likely come with a 6.85-inch screen. The new iPhones are tipped to be slightly taller and wider as compared to their predecessors. The increased display size will provide more internal space for components. However, there is a huge possibility of larger and longer-lasting batteries for the upcoming Pro models. There have been speculations about enhanced display features as well.

Design Changes & Capture Button Innovations

Rumors claim that the iPhone 16 series will likely undergo subtle design changes. A fascinating addition is the rumored “Capture Button” in the Pro models. It will bring a futuristic touch to the Apple phones. Unlike conventional buttons, this Capture Button is foreseen to incorporate haptic feedback. It means that it will provide a responsive feel upon touch. Capture Button will also be able to record instantly, streamlining the whole process. The button is expected to respond differently based on the pressure applied. For instance: a lighter touch for capturing photos and a firmer press to start video recording.

Performance & Camera Expectations

Rumors claim that the upcoming series will be powered by the A18 series chips. The standard iPhone 16 might feature an A18 chipset while the Pro models may boast the A18 Pro chipset variant. If we talk about the camera details, the Pro models will likely introduce a tetra-prism telephoto lens, allowing for a 5x optical zoom for enhanced close-ups. The ultrawide camera is also anticipated to receive an upgrade. It may potentially feature a 48MP sensor for sharper, more detailed low-light shots.

Anyhow, these all are rumors and anticipations about the upcoming iPhone series. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.