As we enter 2024, Apple gears up to introduce a range of exciting iOS 17 and iOS 18 features throughout the year. Below, we have covered new iOS features expected in 2024. These are Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs and app sideloading in the EU. Other features are next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the U.S., RCS support in the Messages app, and generative AI for Siri.

Apple is Planning to Release These 8 New iOS Features in 2024

Here’s a rundown of what’s anticipated to launch in 2024:

1. Stolen Device Protection: Following reports of iPhone thefts accompanied by password spying, Apple aims to tackle this issue. This feature adds extra layers of security if your iPhone is stolen and the passcode is compromised.

2. Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: Apple Music subscribers will soon enjoy the ability to create, modify, and add songs to shared playlists, including leaving animated emoji reactions.

3. AirPlay on Hotel Room TVs: An upcoming update will enable iPhone users to wirelessly stream videos, photos, and music to hotel room TVs via AirPlay by scanning a QR code.

4. App Sideloading in EU: To comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, Apple may allow app sideloading, permitting app installations outside the App Store, initially in EU countries.

5. Next-Generation CarPlay: Deeper integration with vehicle controls, multiple dashboard displays, widgets, and a dedicated FM radio app are part of the enhanced CarPlay experience.

6. Roadside Assistance via Satellite Outside the U.S.: Certain iPhone models in the U.S. will offer a roadside assistance feature via satellite, extending support to situations without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

7. RCS Support: Apple plans to incorporate RCS into the Messages app in iOS 18. This feature will also enhance communication between iPhones and Android devices.

8. Smarter Siri with Generative AI: iOS 18 may bring generative AI to Siri. It will potentially improve response capabilities. It will also offer enhanced automation across various Apple apps.

These upcoming features promise substantial improvements and expansions to the iOS ecosystem, making 2024 an exciting year for iPhone users.

See Also: Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 on Sale Again after a US court Lifts ban