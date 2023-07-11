IT Ministry to Conduct Advanced Cybersecurity Training For Government Employees

According to MoITT Officials, it was being told that one basic level of training was conducted by the Ministry of IT and Telecom back in 2022. It was given at the direction of the Prime Minister’s Office. At that time, the basic level training session was driven at NITB for nominated focal persons of ministries and departments. This was not it. Back in January 2023, another training session took place by the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB).

According to the officials, cyber-attacks on government institutions have increased if we compare to the previous passed years. Hackers have also transformed their methods as they are now using different techniques to attack organizations. In such a situation, there is a necessity to increase the ability of government institutions and train government employees.