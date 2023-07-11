IT Ministry to Conduct Advanced Cybersecurity Training For Government Employees
According to the latest reports, the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication has decided to give the government employees of Pakistan advanced-level cybersecurity training. Some sources in MoITT claim that this cyber security training will take place in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Ignite National Technology Fund.
Cybersecurity Training Will Be Conducted In Collaboration With PSEB & Ignite
According to the sources, the government had been thinking about this training due to increasing threats of cyber security and increasing cyber-attacks. With the help of this training, government workers will be informed about preventive efforts to avoid cyber-attacks. In addition to that, administrators in government offices will also be given advanced-level training on the deterrence of cyber-attacks under this program.
According to MoITT Officials, it was being told that one basic level of training was conducted by the Ministry of IT and Telecom back in 2022. It was given at the direction of the Prime Minister’s Office. At that time, the basic level training session was driven at NITB for nominated focal persons of ministries and departments. This was not it. Back in January 2023, another training session took place by the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB).
According to the officials, cyber-attacks on government institutions have increased if we compare to the previous passed years. Hackers have also transformed their methods as they are now using different techniques to attack organizations. In such a situation, there is a necessity to increase the ability of government institutions and train government employees.
IT Ministry officials also told that the Cabinet Division gives periodic advisories regarding cyber threats and cyber-attacks. Government agencies and employees are also requested to take precautions to avoid these attacks. That’s why, Advanced-level training is important and will be given to government employees under this project. It will help them align themselves with the requirements of the time.