Google Pixel 8 Price Leaked
There had been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 series. One missing piece of the puzzle was its pricing, however, the good piece of news is that another leaker has recently given us some insight. According to the latest reports, Google Pixel 8 Price will be slightly more than its predecessor.
Google Pixel 8 Price To See A Hike of $50
An Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has recently tweeted alleged Pixel 8 pricing. According to him, the vanilla variant of the handset will retail for $649 or $699. If we compare it with the base model of Pixel 7 which was $599, we’re clearly looking at a $50 price hike at the bare minimum.
The point worth mentioning here is that if this news came out to be true, it would be a little disappointing but not unexpected. The tech giant, Samsung and Apple also offered global price hikes for their recent flagship phones. However, they clung to the same pricing in the US. Google also brought a price stroll to the Pixel A series, so now is the turn of the upcoming Pixel 8.
We also got our hands on some of the Pixel 8 specs. No doubt, they are mostly in line with our exclusive leaks. Reports claim that Google is bringing an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to the phone. It is tipped to be a major upgrade over the Pixel 7 line’s optical scanner, bringing accuracy and speed improvements in theory. However, let me tell you that this wouldn’t be the first time we have been hearing about an ultrasonic scanner coming to the series. A prototype with the tech was also spotted back in October.
Other than that, the upcoming Pixel Phone will boast a Tensor G3 SoC. It will come with a 6.17-inch 120Hz OLED panel, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB, or 256GB of storage. As per camera details, there will be a dual rear camera system (50MP GN2 with OIS and 12MP ultrawide) together with an 11MP selfie snapper. The smartphone will come with a 4,485mAh battery to keep the lights on. It will support 24W wired charging and 12W wireless speeds. We’re assuming the latter figure is for the Qi charging standard, as some leaks hint at 12W via Qi charging and 20W via proprietary wireless charging.
