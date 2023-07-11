Google Pixel 8 Price Leaked

There had been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 series . One missing piece of the puzzle was its pricing, however, the good piece of news is that another leaker has recently given us some insight. According to the latest reports, Google Pixel 8 Price will be slightly more than its predecessor.

An Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has recently tweeted alleged Pixel 8 pricing. According to him, the vanilla variant of the handset will retail for $649 or $699. If we compare it with the base model of Pixel 7 which was $599, we’re clearly looking at a $50 price hike at the bare minimum.

The point worth mentioning here is that if this news came out to be true, it would be a little disappointing but not unexpected. The tech giant, Samsung and Apple also offered global price hikes for their recent flagship phones. However, they clung to the same pricing in the US. Google also brought a price stroll to the Pixel A series, so now is the turn of the upcoming Pixel 8.

We also got our hands on some of the Pixel 8 specs. No doubt, they are mostly in line with our exclusive leaks. Reports claim that Google is bringing an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to the phone. It is tipped to be a major upgrade over the Pixel 7 line’s optical scanner, bringing accuracy and speed improvements in theory. However, let me tell you that this wouldn’t be the first time we have been hearing about an ultrasonic scanner coming to the series. A prototype with the tech was also spotted back in October.