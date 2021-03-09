Jazz YouTube Packages – Daily, Weekly & Monthly Offers

Jazz 4G is currently Pakistan’s best cellular network. This is because it renders quality service and extensive coverage all over the country. Jazz offers packages of various sorts including call packages, SMS packages, Internet packages, Social Bundles, etc. Though, in this blog, we are going to talk about the Jazz YouTube packages only. As YouTube is one of the most used applications these days, so a lot of people prefer only YouTube packages over the hybrid (call, data, SMS) packages as they are more budget-friendly and best suited for those who just want to use YouTube. So we have jotted down monthly, weekly, and daily YouTube packages for Jazz users.

Jazz YouTube Packages & Offers – Daily, Weekly & Monthly

Note: Jazz doesn’t offer YouTube packages exclusively as they come along with the social bundles.

Jazz Daily YouTube Package:

Jazz 4G offers 1 GB of data for YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook for 24 hours. The cost of the daily package is PKR 15 (inclusive of all taxes). You can subscribe to the daily bundle by dialing *968#. The recharge required for the package is PKR 17.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation/Subscription Code Jazz Daily YouTube Offer + Social 1 GB DATA for YouTube, WhatsApp, & Facebook Rs.15 Rs.17 01 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *968#

Terms and Conditions:

You can subscribe to the bundle at any time of the day.

To check the remaining data, dial the status code for Rs. 0.06.

The bundles will not be auto-subscribed on the expiry.

The YouTube bundle can be subscribed to and used in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

The internet speed will rely on multiple factors such as sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site, etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.

If a user is not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. The charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is tentative and can be changed at any time.

Jazz Weekly YouTube Package:

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Jazz Weekly YouTube Offer + Social 5 GB DATA for YouTube, IMO, WhatsApp, & Facebook Rs.89 07 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *660#

Jazz 4G offers 5 GB of data for YouTube, IMO, WhatsApp, and Facebook for seven days. The cost of the weekly package is PKR 89 (inclusive of all taxes). So you can see that it is a budget-friendly package and you can subscribe to it for less than 100 rupees. To subscribe to the weekly bundle, simply dial *660#. The recharge required for the package is PKR 90. Moreover, you can check the remaining MBs by dialing *660*2#.

Terms and Conditions:

You can subscribe to the bundle at any time of the day.

To check the remaining data, dial the status code for Rs. 0.06.

The bundles will not be auto-subscribed on the expiry.

The YouTube bundle can be subscribed to and used in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

The internet speed will rely on multiple factors such as sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site, etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.

If a user is not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. The charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is tentative and can be changed at any time.

More Jazz Packages, Offers, and Helpful Codes for you: