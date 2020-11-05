Launch Date of Honor 10X Lite Revealed- 10th November 2020





The Honor 10X Lite is already launched in Saudi Arabia, and now it is ready to make its worldwide debut on 10th November 2020 at sharp 2 PM CET. Furthermore, the Honor 10X Lite is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, and it offers 12GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The phone also allows extra memory by inserting a microSDXC card in the dedicated slot.

The new phone offers 6.67 inches large and smooth HD + LCD screen containing a punch hole in the middle for an 8MP selfie camera. It operates on the Android 10 Operating System with Magic User Interface 3.1 on top. However, like other Honor phones rolled out since last year, this one is also not providing any Google Services.

There is a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone, which is a combination of 48 megapixels rear, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor units, and 2MP macro. It supports HD [email protected] videos.

The latest smartphone offers Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU and a sensitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. Honor 10X Lite has a massive 5000 mAh battery which charges itself using a USB-C port at up to 22.5 W. The phone offers fast charging, 46% in just 30 minutes.

The new smartphone is available in many different colors that include Icelandic Frost, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. The dimensions of the phone are 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (6.52 x 3.03 x 0.37 in) and it weighs around 206g. 10X Lite supports dual sim (Nano-sim, Dual-standby).

Besides this, the starting price of the device is around 180 EUR, which is $211.23. This is a fantastic smartphone with an affordable price that everyone can buy it and enjoy its features.

