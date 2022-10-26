MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu test shows significant performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 has achieved its best AnTuTu score to date, 1,266,102 points. Compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it is over 10% quicker. The SoC is expected to be unveiled by MediaTek in November.

The latter’s performance was clarified by a Geekbench listing. The flagship product from the Taiwanese chipmaker will now be evaluated using a different metric.

The new processor claims a rather amazing 26% generational improvement with a total score of 1.26 million. The old chip did receive a mid-season upgrade from MediaTek called the Dimensity 9000+, which promised a 5% increase in CPU performance and a 10% increase in GPU performance. In reality, the Plus chip earns 1.13 million points, so even when measured against it, the new results are impressive.

The newest Dimensity chips were also highly effective, and it appears that this will continue with the Dimensity 9200. As shown in the screenshot, the CPU temperature increases from 27°C (room temperature) to a very pleasant 36–37°C and remains there throughout the demanding test. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200’s CPU configuration is still shrouded by mystery, with the only known component being its prime Cortex-X3 core.