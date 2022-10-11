MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Announces with Bump in CPU and Efficiency

MediaTek has just announced its new mid-tier chipset, Dimensity 1080. The new chipset brings improved performance, better efficiency, and beefed-up camera capabilities compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920.

The most significant changes are in the chip’s camera capabilities. The new Dimensity 1080 can handle image data from sensors up to 200MP with the Imagiq ISP. There’s mention of hardware-accelerated HDR video at up to 4K resolution, but this isn’t new to 1080. This is an improvement because most devices nowadays are having 200MP cameras. Just recently, Xiaomi and Motorola announced their flagship devices with 200MP cameras.

Moreover, this is a 5G chipset and gets slightly updated performance with two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz (up from 2.5GHz). The GPU remains the same Mali-G68 and the chipset is still built on the 6nm process. From the performance aspect, benchmark scores may not see a significant jump compared to devices running the preceding chip.

There are no new gaming-specific features (1080 has HyperEngine 3.0 like the 920) and the chipset still supports sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, it has the same AI Processing Unit (APU). MediaTek says devices powered by the Dimensity 1080 will begin shipping in Q4 of 2022. The chip is best suitable for mid-range devices from OPPO and Xiaomi. We may soon get an announcement from these smartphone manufacturing companies.

