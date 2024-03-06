MediaTek Emerges As The Most Dominant Chipset Provider Of 2023

In a recent development, Canalys posted a report about the smartphone market of Q4 2023. The report also includes a breakdown by processor vendor. According to the analysis, MediaTek powered more devices than any other chip maker in the final quarter of last year, with a 21% increase YoY. The chipmaker took the crown of the world’s largest mobile processor supplier.

MediaTek Ends 2023 With A Bang!

In terms of revenue, Apple took the crown in Q4 2023. iPhones with Cupertino silicon brought the US company $87 billion in revenue, almost 20% more than the same period last year. It is pertinent to mention that this report only includes the October-December 2023 period. It does not include details about the entire fiscal year. Mediatek, Apple, and Qualcomm were the top three chipset makers globally, while Huawei-owned HiSilicon witnessed $7 billion in revenue for 7 million units. Sources claim that the Chinese company sold mainly Huawei Nova 12 and Mate 60 phones with Kirin 9000S for $1000 on average per piece.

Unisoc chipsets also witnessed a 24% YoY increase both in revenue and volume. According to the report, half of the phones with an SoC from UniSoc were under the Transsion umbrella, which includes the brands Infinix, Tecno, and iTel. Google appeared to be doing worse with shipments and takings of 3 million and $2 billion respectively. Tensor chips are Pixel-series exclusives and they don’t have a good market share.

On the other hand, Samsung Semiconductor saw a 48% decrease in shipments of phones with an Exynos chip. It brought down the quarterly revenue to $5 billion, 44% down from last year. We anticipate a slight increase in the first half of 2024 as well. This is because the Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ witnessed increased sales. Moreover, Galaxy A55 with Exynos 1480 is also arriving this month. So, overall sales are expected to see a rise in the coming months.