Meezan Bank introduces Meezan WhatsApp Banking Service for its Customers

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has introduced Meezan WhatsApp Banking, a hassle-free service that empowers both individual customers and businesses to conveniently access a wide range of Account Management services without the need to visit the Bank’s website or log in to the mobile application. Developed in collaboration with Infobip (Globally Authorized Vendor), this new service facilitates seamless interaction between Meezan Bank and its customers and is available 24/7. All Meezan customers, including those residing abroad can now avail instant services such as checking account balances, generating IBAN, viewing transaction history, downloading account statements, and obtaining tax certificates.

The Bank’s verified business account on WhatsApp offers customers with a trusted and verifiable channel that can easily be identified through a distinctive green badge in its chat window. Further, by adopting a conversational messaging model, the service eliminates unnecessary waiting time for the customer.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Irfan Siddiqui – Founding President & CEO, Meezan Bank said, “The launch of Meezan WhatsApp Banking provides our customers with a globally recognized digital touchpoint that offers instant access to multiple account management services. This new service will reinforce our commitment towards delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions for our customers.”

Mr. Faiz ur Rehman, Group Head Information Technology at Meezan Bank said, “Meezan WhatsApp banking will help us serve our customers through the most commonly used household social media app. The high compatibility and acceptance of WhatsApp services around the world has given us a leverage to customize our communications as per customer profiles. Notably, the utilization of this service incurs no charges for customers and to initiate a conversation with the Bank, customers simply need to send a message to 111-331-331.”

