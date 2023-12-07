Meezan Bank Partners with Befiler to Provide Tax Facilitation Services for Freelancers

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has recently formalized an agreement with Befiler to enhance the tax facilitation services available to freelancers. This collaboration aims to provide Meezan Freelancer Account holders, including those with Meezan Digi Freelancer Accounts, access to discounted rates on a suite of tax-related services offered by Befiler, a prominent player in the tax facilitation industry.

Through this collaboration, Befiler will ensure a streamlined and efficient process for various taxation-related services for the Meezan Freelancer Account holders. The services provided by Befiler range from NTN registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the monthly filing of Sales Tax Returns.

The official signing ceremony for this collaboration took place at Meezan House in Karachi and was attended by senior representatives from both organizations including Mr. Zia ul Hasan, Group Executive of Operations and Branch Banking, Meezan Bank, and Mr. Akbar Tejani, Co-Founder & CEO of Befiler.

While speaking at the occasion, Mr. Zia ul Hasan said, “Meezan Bank’s partnership with Befiler addresses the unique needs of its customers, empowering individuals in the freelancing sector and fostering growth and financial well-being.”

To avail the discounted taxation-related services offered by Befiler, Meezan Freelancer Account holders and Meezan Digi Freelancer Account holders will receive an introductory email/SMS from Meezan Bank. This communication will contain all necessary details along with a unique promo code for accessing the discounts.

